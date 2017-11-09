Mexico hires FTI Consulting for NAFTA negotiations

The firm will provide comms and public affairs support to Mexico as the country enters tough NAFTA negotiations.

NEW YORK: The government of Mexico has brought on FTI Consulting for strategic communications and public affairs services as the country enters re-negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The contract, which began on October 24, will run through November 31 or whenever NAFTA negotiations conclude, according to documents filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. FTI will work directly with the Mexican Secretariat of the Economy and Juan Carlos Baker Pineda, the deputy minister for foreign trade, according to the filing.

The work will include strategy meetings, press releases, speeches, and media relations on behalf of Mexico. There are 18 FTI staffers registered on the FARA database for the contract.

FTI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said NAFTA, the free trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico, and Canada that went into effect in 1994, is bad for the U.S. and has threatened to pull out of the pact. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has defended NAFTA and called for a stronger trade agreement between the three countries.

Talks for renegotiating the agreement began on October 11, but were delayed after Canada and Mexico united to block proposals from the Trump administration. Officials plan to reconvene in Mexico in November 17 to resume negotiations, which are expected to stretch into the beginning of 2018.