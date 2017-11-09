Edelman health veteran Donna Duncan joins W2O Chicago

W2O's Windy City office has added three health and analytics leaders over the past six months.

CHICAGO: Edelman veteran Donna Duncan has joined W2O’s Chicago office as healthcare group director.

Duncan joined W2O in September, reporting to Jessica Carlson, head of the Chicago office. Duncan’s duties include leading integrated teams in health, analytics, PR, and marketing for clients.

"I’ve always thought was important, being able to meld those synergies, and we’re doing that here in the Chicago office," Duncan said. "I’m super-focused on healthcare and looking to grow our client base but also bringing in experience and leading integrated teams. We can take the expertise from the different folks that sit here in Chicago. We want to be a touchpoint and voice [in marketing] in the Midwest."

Most recently, she was an SVP at Edelman, where she worked for 12 years with health clients from pharma, government agencies, and advocacy organizations. Previously, she worked at Publicis Dialog and nonprofit Gift of Hope.

W2O opened a Chicago office in 2014 with Carlson as its head. Duncan said the office, which has 20 staffers, is on a "trajectory of growth" and is moving to a larger space.

W2O brought on another Edelman executive, Jeff Burnett, as health and wellness practice leader in Chicago earlier this year. Former Intel chief of staff Chuck Hemann joined W2O’s Chicago office as MD of analytics about the same time.

Burnett had worked at Edelman for six years and then joined its subsidiary, Salutem, as EVP before coming to W2O in June. He has also held roles for Golin, FleishmanHillard, and Manning Selvage & Lee.

Hemann worked at Intel for nearly three years, and previously held roles at Golin, WCG, Edelman, FleishmanHillard, and Ogilvy.

W2O rebranded its agency subsidiaries under the W2O name and restructured to better integrate its data and analytics offering throughout its network last month. The firm reported $122.7 million in revenue in 2016, up 33% from the prior year.