Breakfast Briefing, 11.9.2017: China's 'Great Firewall' doesn't stop Trump from tweeting

Despite restrictions, Trump tweets from China. Observers were wondering whether President Donald Trump would tweet from China, where Twitter and other Western social media networks are highly restricted. Spoiler alert: He did, thanking Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a warm welcome. Bound to be controversial today: Trump also heaped praise on China’s leaders and criticized his predecessors for creating what he called a "trade imbalance" with the U.S.

More on Snapchat’s redesign: the big rollout is planned for December 4, and the app’s relaunch could include significant layout changes, according to Business Insider. It’s unclear how the redesign could affect the dozens of publishers who produce videos for Snapchat’s Discover section, according to the report.

Group warns about lead in fidget spinners. The U.S. Public Interest Retail Group said this morning that some fidget spinners sold at Target contain high amounts of lead, according to CBS News. A spokesperson for the retailer told the network that the toys are intended for general audiences, not children, and it has not pulled them from shelves.

Kevin Spacey’s theater in London is giving reporters the silent treatment about how it is handling complaints about the disgraced actor. The Old Vic has declined to answer questions from BuzzFeed about external advisers it hired to investigate accusations against Spacey, who was the theater’s artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

This isn’t how you do it, Twitter. Less than a month after pledging to crack down on hate speech, Twitter granted a blue "verified" checkmark to Jason Kessler, the organizer of the August rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a counter-protester was killed, according to the Daily Beast. The company has stated that the blue check mark isn’t an endorsement.