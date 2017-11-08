Canadian firm National PR creates holding company Avenir Global

MONTREAL: National PR has established a holding company called Avenir Global, which will manage the firm along with its subsidiaries Madano, Axon Communications, and Shift Communications.

Avenir Global will sit within Res Publica Consulting Group, alongside Cohn & Wolfe Canada, with National PR, Axon, Madano, and Shift under it.

The new holding company is led by Res Publica’s management team. Andrew Molson will serve as chairman, Jean-Pierre Vasseur as president and CEO, Royal Poulinas as EVP and CFO, and Valérie Beauregard as EVP.

National PR has nine offices in Canada, along with locations in New York, London, and Copenhagen. It acquired Shift Communications in 2016, TMX Equicom in 2015, which became National Equicom; and London-based communications consultancy Madano in 2013.

Avenir Global has 550 staffers in 17 offices across Canada, the U.S., and Europe. Representatives from Avenir could not be immediately reached for comment.