Taking up space: How 18 brands are testing Twitter's new 280-character limit

Some brands aren't intimidated by having double the space to fill.

After letting some users test 280-character tweets for the past few weeks, Twitter opened the double character limit to all this week.

When the trial period began in September, marshmallow sandwich snack MoonPie publicly declined Twitter’s offer to be part of a small group of users who could test 280-character tweets on the social network. At the time, MoonPie said it didn’t want to take advantage of the new character limit, explaining that "most enjoy traditional tweets with brevity."

Despite Tuesday’s rollout of the 280-character limit, MoonPie is standing by its statement. The brand tweeted on Tuesday that it is ensuring its tweets "continue to fall under the traditional 140 characters that all of us enjoy."

We’ve been informed that this account has been given the 280 character limit despite our public protest. While we’re still deciding on our next course of action, we will work to ensure our tweets continue fall under the traditional 140 characters that all of us enjoy. Thank you. https://t.co/fOuBQ8iyEY — MoonPie (@MoonPie) November 8, 2017

Aliza Rosen, product manager at Twitter, explained in a blog post that the social network was concerned that timelines "may fill up with 280 character tweets, and people with the new limit would always use up the whole space. But that didn’t happen."

During the test, only 5% of Tweets were longer than 140 characters and only 2% were more than 190 characters, she said.

Here are 17 other brands that haven’t held back from using up the whole space since gaining access to the new character limit:

Orlando International Airport

Next, fasten your seatbelts, inserting them into the buckle on your right. If smaller aviators don’t measure up to the height indicator on the seat, just put the belt through the loop in the center strap before buckling. (Nice work pal!) Soon you will be airborne, #280characters — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) November 8, 2017

On behalf of our entire flight crew, thanks for soarin’ with us. To unfasten your seatbelt, push down on the red button. Be sure to gather all your carry-on items from the under-seat compartment. Have a great stay, wherever your your final destination may take you. #280characters — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) November 8, 2017

Nesquik U.S.A.

We have #280characters... but still no chocolate milk emoji.



This will have to do for now.



????????????????

????????????????

????????????????

????????????????

????????????????

????????????????

????????????????

????????????????

????????????????

????????????????

???????????????? — Nesquik USA (@NesquikUSA) November 8, 2017

World Wildlife Fund

Let's put these #280characters to good use! Here’s an update on species in the wild:



??Tiger: around 3890

??African elephant: around 415K

??Asian elephant: less than 50k

??Greater one-horned rhino: around 3500

??Black rhino: 5000-5400



Help protect them: https://t.co/K8yGrzGiPl. — World Wildlife Fund (@World_Wildlife) November 8, 2017

Spotify

Song titles only...

Good luck ??

1. 1????

2. ??

3. ??(??+?)

4. ??????

5. ????

6. ??????

7.

8. ??????

9. ?????

10. (??+??)??

11. ????

12. ??????

13. ?????

14. ??+??

15. ??????

16. ??????

17. ????

18. ??????

19. ????

20. ??????#280characters — Spotify (@Spotify) November 8, 2017

Twin Peaks

tsap erutuf fo ssenkrad eht hguorhT

ees ot sgnol naicigam ehT

sdlrow owt neewteb tuo stnahc enO

em htiw klaw eriF



Through the darkness of future past

The magician longs to see

One chants out between two worlds

Fire walk with me#280Characters #TwinPeaks #Showtime pic.twitter.com/v4lDiAkmHf — Twin Peaks (@SHO_TwinPeaks) November 8, 2017

White Castle

Bet you haven't seen this many characters in one place since that 2 AM Castle trip HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhelpHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA #280characters — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) November 8, 2017

Krispy Kreme

Who needs #280characters? A picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/IVEA3GqHyY — krispykreme (@krispykreme) November 8, 2017

Archie Comics

280 characters? What is this, an episode of Riverdale?!



Haha.



Please buy our comics. — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) November 7, 2017

Snickers

Be careful Twitter. That’s a lot of characters to show just how hungry you are. #EatASNICKERS #280Characters — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) November 8, 2017

Maybelline New York

Us with the new #280characters limit ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8xkNdlfTzl — Maybelline New York (@Maybelline) November 8, 2017

Disney Pixar

"Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! Let's name the zones, the zones?! THE ZONES! Let's name zones of the open seaaaaaaaaaa! Theeeeeeeeeere's eipelagic, mesopelagic, bathyal, and abyssalpelagic, hadipelagic, and all the rest are too deep for you and me to seeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!" #280characters pic.twitter.com/fnu1uI80ac — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) November 8, 2017

AstraZeneca

Midtown Comics

Everybody is talking about #280characters and we're still sitting here trying to figure out how George Perez is going to fit them into one cover... pic.twitter.com/PQ1SbNYXnW — Midtown Comics (@MidtownComics) November 7, 2017

Penguin Classics

AMC Theaters



Cookie Monster

.??????

??

??

??

??????



??????

?? ??

?? ??

?? ??

??????



??????

?? ??

?? ??

?? ??

??????



?? ??

?? ??

?? ??

?? ??

?? ??



??

??

??

??

??



????????

??

?? ????

??

???????? — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) November 8, 2017

McDonald's