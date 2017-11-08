Taking up space: How 18 brands are testing Twitter's new 280-character limit

Added 2 hours ago

Some brands aren't intimidated by having double the space to fill.

After letting some users test 280-character tweets for the past few weeks, Twitter opened the double character limit to all this week.

When the trial period began in September, marshmallow sandwich snack MoonPie publicly declined Twitter’s offer to be part of a small group of users who could test 280-character tweets on the social network. At the time, MoonPie said it didn’t want to take advantage of the new character limit, explaining that "most enjoy traditional tweets with brevity."

Despite Tuesday’s rollout of the 280-character limit, MoonPie is standing by its statement. The brand tweeted on Tuesday that it is ensuring its tweets "continue to fall under the traditional 140 characters that all of us enjoy."

Aliza Rosen, product manager at Twitter, explained in a blog post that the social network was concerned that timelines "may fill up with 280 character tweets, and people with the new limit would always use up the whole space. But that didn’t happen."

During the test, only 5% of Tweets were longer than 140 characters and only 2% were more than 190 characters, she said.

Here are 17 other brands that haven’t held back from using up the whole space since gaining access to the new character limit:

Orlando International Airport

Nesquik U.S.A.

World Wildlife Fund

Spotify

Twin Peaks

White Castle

Krispy Kreme

Archie Comics

Snickers

Maybelline New York

Disney Pixar

AstraZeneca

Midtown Comics

Penguin Classics

AMC Theaters

Cookie Monster

McDonald's

