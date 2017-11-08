Taking up space: How 18 brands are testing Twitter's new 280-character limit

After letting some users test 280-character tweets for the past few weeks, Twitter opened the double character limit to all this week.
When the trial period began in September, marshmallow sandwich snack MoonPie publicly declined Twitter’s offer to be part of a small group of users who could test 280-character tweets on the social network. At the time, MoonPie said it didn’t want to take advantage of the new character limit, explaining that "most enjoy traditional tweets with brevity."
Despite Tuesday’s rollout of the 280-character limit, MoonPie is standing by its statement. The brand tweeted on Tuesday that it is ensuring its tweets "continue to fall under the traditional 140 characters that all of us enjoy."
We’ve been informed that this account has been given the 280 character limit despite our public protest. While we’re still deciding on our next course of action, we will work to ensure our tweets continue fall under the traditional 140 characters that all of us enjoy. Thank you. https://t.co/fOuBQ8iyEY— MoonPie (@MoonPie) November 8, 2017
Aliza Rosen, product manager at Twitter, explained in a blog post that the social network was concerned that timelines "may fill up with 280 character tweets, and people with the new limit would always use up the whole space. But that didn’t happen."
During the test, only 5% of Tweets were longer than 140 characters and only 2% were more than 190 characters, she said.
Here are 17 other brands that haven’t held back from using up the whole space since gaining access to the new character limit:
Orlando International Airport
Next, fasten your seatbelts, inserting them into the buckle on your right. If smaller aviators don’t measure up to the height indicator on the seat, just put the belt through the loop in the center strap before buckling. (Nice work pal!) Soon you will be airborne, #280characters— Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) November 8, 2017
On behalf of our entire flight crew, thanks for soarin’ with us. To unfasten your seatbelt, push down on the red button. Be sure to gather all your carry-on items from the under-seat compartment. Have a great stay, wherever your your final destination may take you. #280characters— Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) November 8, 2017
Nesquik U.S.A.
We have #280characters... but still no chocolate milk emoji.— Nesquik USA (@NesquikUSA) November 8, 2017
This will have to do for now.
????????????????
????????????????
????????????????
????????????????
????????????????
????????????????
????????????????
????????????????
????????????????
????????????????
????????????????
World Wildlife Fund
Let's put these #280characters to good use! Here’s an update on species in the wild:— World Wildlife Fund (@World_Wildlife) November 8, 2017
??Tiger: around 3890
??African elephant: around 415K
??Asian elephant: less than 50k
??Greater one-horned rhino: around 3500
??Black rhino: 5000-5400
Help protect them: https://t.co/K8yGrzGiPl.
Spotify
Song titles only...— Spotify (@Spotify) November 8, 2017
Good luck ??
1. 1????
2. ??
3. ??(??+?)
4. ??????
5. ????
6. ??????
7.
8. ??????
9. ?????
10. (??+??)??
11. ????
12. ??????
13. ?????
14. ??+??
15. ??????
16. ??????
17. ????
18. ??????
19. ????
20. ??????#280characters
Twin Peaks
tsap erutuf fo ssenkrad eht hguorhT— Twin Peaks (@SHO_TwinPeaks) November 8, 2017
ees ot sgnol naicigam ehT
sdlrow owt neewteb tuo stnahc enO
em htiw klaw eriF
Through the darkness of future past
The magician longs to see
One chants out between two worlds
Fire walk with me#280Characters #TwinPeaks #Showtime pic.twitter.com/v4lDiAkmHf
White Castle
Bet you haven't seen this many characters in one place since that 2 AM Castle trip HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhelpHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA #280characters— White Castle (@WhiteCastle) November 8, 2017
Krispy Kreme
Who needs #280characters? A picture is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/IVEA3GqHyY— krispykreme (@krispykreme) November 8, 2017
Archie Comics
280 characters? What is this, an episode of Riverdale?!— Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) November 7, 2017
Haha.
Please buy our comics.
Snickers
Be careful Twitter. That’s a lot of characters to show just how hungry you are. #EatASNICKERS #280Characters— SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) November 8, 2017
Maybelline New York
Us with the new #280characters limit ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8xkNdlfTzl— Maybelline New York (@Maybelline) November 8, 2017
Disney Pixar
"Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! Let's name the zones, the zones?! THE ZONES! Let's name zones of the open seaaaaaaaaaa! Theeeeeeeeeere's eipelagic, mesopelagic, bathyal, and abyssalpelagic, hadipelagic, and all the rest are too deep for you and me to seeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!" #280characters pic.twitter.com/fnu1uI80ac— Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) November 8, 2017
AstraZeneca
We're so excited to have #280characters to talk about more #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science #science— AstraZeneca (@AstraZeneca) November 8, 2017
Midtown Comics
Everybody is talking about #280characters and we're still sitting here trying to figure out how George Perez is going to fit them into one cover... pic.twitter.com/PQ1SbNYXnW— Midtown Comics (@MidtownComics) November 7, 2017
Penguin Classics
If you think 280 characters is exciting.... #readabook #tolstoy #warandpeace pic.twitter.com/CiKTOvz35T— Penguin Classics (@PenguinClassics) November 8, 2017
AMC Theaters
Name the movies! #280Characters— AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) November 8, 2017
1. 1??2??????????????
2. ????
3.??& ??
4. ??
5. ??
6. ????
7. ??????
8. ????
9. ????????
10. ????
11.??????
12. ????????
13.????????
Cookie Monster
.??????— Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) November 8, 2017
??
??
??
??????
??????
?? ??
?? ??
?? ??
??????
??????
?? ??
?? ??
?? ??
??????
?? ??
?? ??
?? ??
?? ??
?? ??
??
??
??
??
??
????????
??
?? ????
??
????????
McDonald's
#280characters? We only need ?? and ??— McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 8, 2017