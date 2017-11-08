Google hires Ford's Colin Smith

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA: Google has hired Colin Smith as director of global communications and public affairs for its platforms and ecosystems group.

Based in Mountain View, California, Smith started in the job this month as the top comms executive for the unit that includes Android, Chrome OS, and the Google Play Store, according to his LinkedIn account.

Smith joined Google from Ford, where he served as communications head for Ford Silicon Valley, a role in which he managed influencer strategy and promoted the automaker’s mobility program. He also led comms for its research and innovation center in Silicon Valley and Ford Smart Mobility’s Greenfield labs.

Previously, Smith worked at Apple, leading PR for products including Mac hardware, MacOS, Swift, iWork, and pro apps. He was also a director of PR for four business units at Cisco.

Smith declined to comment.

Google’s comms head, Jessica Powell, exited the company in September to attend graduate school, according to Recode. Mike Nelson is serving as interim comms chief.

The technology giant recently hired Salesforce’s former comms chief, Jane Hynes, as senior director of global comms for Google Cloud, and Chi Hea Cho, another Salesforce veteran, as director of comms and public affairs for its advertising and commerce business.