Breakfast Briefing, 11.8.2017: The Democrats sweep

How did President Trump take it? Not all that well, despite more room to tweet.

The Democrats sweep. So much for prognostications of another Democratic flop. Gubernatorial candidates Ralph Northam and Phil Murphy beat back Republican challengers in Virginia and New Jersey, respectively. Bill de Blasio cruised to re-election in New York City. The first transgender representative was elected to Virginia’s statehouse, where Democrats made surprising gains.

So how did Trump take it? Not all that well. The president tweeted on Tuesday night--and now in 280 characters--that Republican Ed Gillespie lost the Virginia governor’s race because he wasn’t Trump enough. (Gillespie did embrace several hardline Trump-like policies in recent weeks). Former top Trump adviser Steve Bannon claimed his offers to help Gillespie were rebuffed in the campaign’s closing weeks.

All of the takes, hot and not. NYT: Trumpism without Trump can’t win in Virginia; WaPo: Republicans seek new path after failure of Gillespie’s ‘Trumpism without Trump;’ Time: Trump was the biggest loser in Tuesday’s elections; Daily Beast: A GOP civil war is coming; Vox: Gillespie’s loss shows that Trump has made Trumpism toxic; Business Insider: Tuesday’s election shows the cracks in Trumpism.

What to keep an eye on today: President Trump is in China after addressing South Korea’s legislature earlier on Wednesday with a blunt warning for North Korea. Trump also made clear he’s a big fan of South Korea’s golfers.

Snapchat’s solution to bad numbers: a redesign. Snap’s share price was down 20% after it reported a quarterly loss that had grown three-fold. Significant changes are coming to the company and its signature platform. China-based Tencent has taken a 10% stake in Snap (CNBC), which is planning to redesign the Snapchat app to make it easier to use.