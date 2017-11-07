Porter Novelli hires Ravi Sunnak as EVP, sustainable development goals

It's a new role at the Omnicom Group agency.

NEW YORK: Porter Novelli has hired Havas PR EVP Ravi Sunnak as EVP of sustainable development goals, a newly created role at the firm.

Sunnak joined Porter on November 1, reporting to CEO Brad MacAfee.

Sunnak will work with clients to develop initiatives related to the United Nations’ Global Goals for Sustainable Development, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was not immediately available for comment.

"Porter Novelli is so happy to have him," said Amy Marriott, Porter’s global chief of staff.

Sunnak previously worked at Havas PR, where he served as EVP of corporate and cause, since 2013.

Sunnak joined Porter from Havas PR, where he worked since 2013 as EVP of corporate and cause, a newly created role at the agency. He was responsible for leading the corporate communications division and building the firm's cause and CSR offering.

Sunnak was a member of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list this year for the work he did at Havas. He was previously an MD at Grayling.

"We miss him and his can-do, cheery personality and get-it-done-like-the-Energizer-Bunny passion," said Marian Salzman, CEO of Havas PR U.S., via email. "He was here for nearly five years and we enjoyed every day of it. Porter got very smart and lucky."