Cision launches product to measure earned media's Impact on revenue

The company is looking to more clearly demonstrate earned media's ROI with the platform.

CHICAGO: Cision has rolled out Cision Impact, a product designed to help users measure earned media ROI using advertising technology data, programmatic, and link-less tracking measurement.

The company will apply some of the same technologies used to gauge owned and paid initiatives to earned media, which has traditionally been more difficult to measure, according to Cision.

Impact has three components: Cision Impact Reports, a set of reports that show true earned media attribution as well as other data; Cision Intelligence Analysis, which informs future targeting and campaign planning; and Cision Audiences, which shows communications pros who they are reaching.

Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd said in a statement that brands have relied on engagement, reach, share of voice, and sentiment metrics in their measurement, which "are valuable…but are not directly tied to business outcomes."

Cision reported organic revenue growth of 1.8% to $157.1 million in the second quarter, its first period as a public company. It is planning to release its third-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.