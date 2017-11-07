WE hires Shift's Matt Trocchio to lead Austin office

Keely Stephens was the last person to manage WE's office in the Texas capital.

AUSTIN, TX: WE Communications has hired 12-year Shift Communications veteran Matt Trocchio as GM of its Austin, Texas, office and SVP in its technology sector.

Trocchio stepped into the newly created role last week, reporting to Melissa Havel, technology sector EVP. He is overseeing 10 staffers.

Trocchio will manage the Austin office and drive client development across the firm’s key sectors of technology, healthcare and consumer.

The last person to manage WE’s Austin office was Keely Stephens, who held the title of deputy GM and also reported to Havel. Stephens, who left the firm in September, works at Bhava Communications as VP, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"[The office] really needs the focus of a senior leader, which is why this role came up and why I jumped on it," said Trocchio, about why the position was created.

Trocchio was most recently a VP at Shift Communications, which was acquired by Canadian firm National Public Relations last year. He held several roles since joining the firm in 2005, most recently leading its Austin office.

Last September, WE hired another shift veteran, Catherine Allen, as SVP and GM of its Boston office. She was previously EVP and lead of Shift’s Boston and New York account teams.