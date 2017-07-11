Breakfast Briefing, 11.7.2017: Election Day; Twitter's latest apology

What to watch today: It’s Election Day, and there are several interesting races to watch, including gubernatorial contests in New Jersey and Virginia and New York City’s mayoral campaign. The Hill calls the tight race in Virginia between slight favorite Ralph Northam and former Republican National Committee chair Ed Gillespie a "must win" for Democrats.

Fake news moves quickly after Texas shooting. YouTube is one of the platforms of choice for propagators of fake news spreading conspiracy theories about Sunday’s mass shooting in Texas, despite promises by parent company Google to crack down on conspiracy theories. Many propaganda videos have tried to tie the shooter to Antifa, according to The Guardian.

Twitter apologizes for search bug. The platform issued an apology for its search tool banning photos, videos, and news searches for the hashtag #bisexual, saying the bug is "not consistent with our values," according to Mashable. Twitter explained that it often flags search terms used to find adult content.

We’ve identified an error with search results for certain terms. We apologize for this. We’re working quickly to resolve & will update soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 5, 2017

Another Weinstein shocker from The New Yorker. The magazine’s latest expose about Harvey Weinstein alleges the disgraced film mogul used private investigators and even former Mossad agents to track and harass journalists and accusers. Weinstein was banned for life by the Television Academy on Monday.

The ACLU has a beef with Taylor Swift. The organization wrote to Swift’s attorney to object to her demands that a blogger remove a post critical of the singer for not being more outspoken against her fans in the alt-right. The website PopFront also claimed Swift is sending dog whistle signals to extremist supporters, according to USA Today.