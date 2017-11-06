FTI Consulting names Brian Kennedy as Americas strategic comms head

Kennedy is succeeding Mark McCall, who recently stepped in for Ed Reilly in the top strategic comms role.

WASHINGTON: FTI Consulting has named Brian Kennedy as head of the Americas for its strategic communications segment, effective at the start of next year.

Kennedy will succeed Mark McCall, who will take on the role of global segment leader for strategic communications at that time.

Kennedy joined FTI in 2008 and was promoted to head of energy and natural resources for the Americas a year later. He was named global head of energy and natural resources, a part of the strategic communications segment, in 2012.

Before joining FTI, Kennedy was press secretary to then-Rep. John Boehner (R-OH), deputy chief of staff and director of communications for the House Committee on Natural Resources, and chief spokesman for the Speaker’s Task Force for Affordable Natural Gas.

Senior MD Chris Tucker will replace Kennedy as global head of energy and natural resources at the firm.

FTI’s strategic communications division reported a 5.1% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue to $48.2 million. Overall, FTI reported a revenue increase of 2.5% in the quarter to $449 million. Operating income was up 34% year-over-year to $47.1 million, and net income increased 48% to $32.2 million.