Verizon hires MTV veteran Mariana Agathoklis as corp comms VP

NEW YORK: Verizon has selected Mariana Agathoklis as VP of corporate communications, effective immediately.

She will be based in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, reporting to Verizon chief communications officer Jim Gerace.

Agathoklis will lead strategy and the implementation of external communications initiatives. She will also be a part of the leadership team on issues and initiatives affecting the company, Verizon said in a statement.

Torod Neptune formerly held Agathoklis’ new role. He left Verizon in March to join Lenovo as VP of global communications.

Agathoklis was most recently VP of communications at MTV, leading a communications team based in New York and Los Angeles. Her work was focused on MTV series, specials, and initiatives for the network’s linear, digital, mobile, and social media platforms, including the MTV Video Music Awards, public affairs campaigns, and MTV News, Verizon said in a statement.

Previously, Agathoklis worked on the Rock Band video game franchise for MTV Games and as an account executive at Porter Novelli.

Verizon reported $31.7 billion in revenue in the third quarter, beating analysts expectations, according to CNBC.