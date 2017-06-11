Breakfast Briefing, 11.6.2017: Papa John's condemns far-right embrace of brand

Added 1 hour ago by Frank Washkuch

Plus: one NFL team jumped way offsides with its post-game celebration on social media.

News

Leading Monday morning’s news cycle is the horrific mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in which 26 people were killed on Sunday. Three of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history have happened during the past year and a half, according to HuffPost. President Donald Trump said at a press event in Tokyo on Monday morning that the cause of the shooting "isn’t a guns situation." "This is a mental health problem at the highest level," Trump said, according to CNN. "It’s a very, very sad event."

Papa John’s to Nazis: Don’t buy our pizza. After being labelled the official pizza brand of the far right by neo-Nazis, Papa John’s issued a statement this weekend saying, "We do not want these individuals or groups to buy our pizza." Last week, Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter blamed poor third-quarter sales on weak leadership by the NFL in response to anthem protests, an excuse other pizza brands made the object of fun on social media.

From the Paradise Papers: Two Russian state institutions made investments in Facebook and Twitter via a business associate of White House aide and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to revelations from the Paradise Papers detailed by The Guardian. Meanwhile, a new analysis of Twitter data by The Wall Street Journal showed Russian support of Trump began much earlier than suspected. Also: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is pushing back against allegations he did not disclose Putin-tied business interests.

Anti-opioid push lacks funding. The big problem with the federal government’s just-unveiled anti-opioid-abuse campaign is that it lacks needed funding, according to The Hill. Experts said hundreds of millions of dollars would be needed to back the anti-addiction advertising push.

Cowboys flagged for excessive celebration. The Dallas Cowboys’ social media staff got a little ahead of itself after the team’s 28-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, posting a tweet with the taunt "not in Kansas anymore" after the game. The Chiefs, of course, play in Kansas City, Missouri, not Kansas City, Kansas.

