Pizza wars: DiGiorno's social media team turns up the heat on Papa John's

Friday was the third straight day DiGiorno threw shade at its competitor on Twitter.

On Friday, the food fight that DiGiorno started with Papa John’s entered its third day.

The social media battle, which has really been one-sided, started on Wednesday after Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter said on an earnings call that NFL anthem protests were to blame for lackluster quarterly sales.

The frozen pizza brand’s first tweet used growth chart emojis to show its sales are booming, while those of an unnamed competitor are not. Perhaps to make sure its dig didn’t go over anyone’s head, DiGiorno posted a more obvious tweet, making fun of Papa John’s motto—"Better ingredients. Better pizza"— with the message "Better Pizza. Better sales."

The first tweet has been liked more than 58,000 times, while the second tweet got 28,000 likes.

Better Pizza.

Better Sales. — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 1, 2017

DiGiorno didn’t stop there. The brand continued its war on Papa John’s on Thursday, posting several tweets directed at the brand, including another negative sales chart emoji and a poll.

DiGiorno’s social media team isn’t just throwing new shade. The brand is dredging up years-old tweets to show off how it burned Papa John’s in the past.

Delivering petty since 2015. https://t.co/6eIVDgj8QX — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 2, 2017

DiGiorno kept the salvo going on Friday, posting three tweets bragging about its tirade.

Anything noteworthy happen yesterday? Asking for a friend. — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 3, 2017

Everyone: What’s all the shade for?

Us: You must be new here.



Welcome ?? — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 3, 2017

A live look at our @ mentions:

?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) November 3, 2017

Papa John’s only response to DiGiorno on social media has been to change its Twitter bio on Thursday to say, "Frozen pizza=the pizza equivalent of a participation trophy."

Pizza Hut also joined the conversation. Greg Creed, CEO of Pizza Hut parent Yum Brands, told investors during a call on Thursday that NFL anthem protests have caused little to no change for his pizza chain.