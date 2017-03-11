Breakfast Briefing, 11.3.2017: Trump Twitter account briefly banned

Plus: Kevin Spacey has been dropped by his own publicist, and journalists are reportedly being told to avoid hot topics at the Country Music Awards.

Must’ve been an awkward exit interview. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account disappeared on Thursday evening for 11 minutes. After a brief investigation, the platform found a customer support employee on his or her last day at the company pulled the plug on the president’s account.

That twitter employee left work today like pic.twitter.com/aNF0NZM3lN — Shannon Stirone (@shannonmstirone) November 3, 2017

But seriously...The incident was a lot of fun while it lasted for many Twitter users, but what if the employee had used Trump’s account to cause an international crisis? Observers are asking serious questions about Twitter’s security protocols--"which now looks like it’s run like a goat rodeo," according to Recode--on Friday morning, which is not what the company needs just as its financials find solid ground.

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

CMA handcuffs journalists ahead of awards. The Country Music Association wants no mention of religion, the Las Vegas mass shooting, politics, guns, or other controversial topics at the Country Music Awards on November 8. The group told journalists covering the event to avoid such topics, lest they be escorted from the venue "by security detail," according to Rolling Stone.

Spacey dropped by publicist. Publicist Staci Wolfe has stopped working with Kevin Spacey, according to BuzzFeed. Former employees also told CNN that Spacey made the set of House of Cards a "toxic" work environment by a pattern of sexual harassment. The show was suspended by Netflix this week.

Country stars leave Webster in droves. Artists including Kid Rock, Dolly Parton, and Randy Travis have fired Nashville publicist Kirt Webster after allegations of sexual assault against him, according to Fox News. Parton tweeted on Thursday evening that she is "hoping that the allegations are not true." Webster’s agency rebranded as Westby PR this week.