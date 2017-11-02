David Shane steps down from Finn Partners West Coast role

Shane is focusing on building his consultancy, Shane Strategies, while serving as a senior adviser to the firm.

LOS ANGELES: David Shane has left his position as Finn Partners’ senior partner and deputy MD of its West Coast operations five months after joining the firm.

He will continue to work with Finn Partners as a senior adviser. Howard Solomon, managing partner of Finn Partners West, will run the firm’s Los Angeles outpost.

Renee Martin, a VP at Finn Partners, said the firm has "high respect" for Shane.

"I think incredibly highly of the team at Finn Partners and remain a senior adviser to the firm, working with several clients while I continue to build Shane Strategies," Shane said.

Before joining Finn Partners in May, Shane ran Shane Strategies. Early this year, his consultancy helped Toys 'R' Us to drum up global publicity for Upstate New York’s Animal Adventure Park with a live feed of a pregnant giraffe named April.

Shane was previously chief communications officer at Relativity Media, where he developed a global comms strategy and oversaw communications for the company’s divisions, including film, television, digital, sports, and branded entertainment. He also helped to navigate Relativity through Chapter 11 restructuring.

Prior, Shane launched the Los Angeles office of Hiltzik Strategies and served as VP of communications at Juniper Networks and VP of global corporate communications at HP. He has also held comms roles at talent agency ICM and Comcast.