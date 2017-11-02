Subway marks World Sandwich Day with donations and pop-up in Madison Square Park

Subway is marking World Sandwich Day with a pop-up that tracks the number of global meals it is donating to fight hunger.

It is part of the brand’s global Live Feed campaign, where more than 40,000 Subway restaurants in 60 countries will donate meals to local hunger-relief charities.

The Subway Live Feed Headquarters activity will pop-up at Madison Square Park in New York on Friday. There will be DJ sets, free sandwich samples, giveaways, and a performance by Andy Grammer.

"As a global food company, we are passionate about the fight against hunger. We want to ensure everyone has access to nutritious food," said Suzanne Greco, president and chief executive of Subway. "On World Sandwich Day, we are offering more than a free sandwich to our loyal customers, we are also offering a chance to fight hunger around the world."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.