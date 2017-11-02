Subway marks World Sandwich Day with donations and pop-up in Madison Square Park

Added 57 minutes ago by Gurjit Degun, Campaign , Be the first to comment

Subway is marking World Sandwich Day with a pop-up that tracks the number of global meals it is donating to fight hunger.

News

It is part of the brand’s global Live Feed campaign, where more than 40,000 Subway restaurants in 60 countries will donate meals to local hunger-relief charities.

The Subway Live Feed Headquarters activity will pop-up at Madison Square Park in New York on Friday. There will be DJ sets, free sandwich samples, giveaways, and a performance by Andy Grammer.

"As a global food company, we are passionate about the fight against hunger. We want to ensure everyone has access to nutritious food," said Suzanne Greco, president and chief executive of Subway. "On World Sandwich Day, we are offering more than a free sandwich to our loyal customers, we are also offering a chance to fight hunger around the world."

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now