Breakfast Briefing, 11.2.2017: Astros win; Under Armour CMO out; WPP names transformation chief

So much for the cover jinx. In a rare non-nailbiter in the 2017 World Series, the Houston Astros pulled away from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night to win the team’s first Major League Baseball crown. Other winners: Astros infielder Carlos Correa and his fiancee, who got engaged on the field after the game, and Sports Illustrated, which predicted an 2017 Astros title three years ago.

Horizontality! WPP has promoted Lindsay Pattison to chief transformation officer of the holding company, charged with getting its agencies to play nice on behalf of its top 50 clients. She will keep her existing role as chief transformation officer of media agency Group M, according to Campaign.

More senior departures from Under Armour. Andrew Donkin, the sportswear company’s chief marketing officer, is heading for the exits, as is Pamela Catlett, head of its women’s and youth businesses, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company’s quarterly sales were down 5% in its most recent earnings report, released this week.

Zuck willing to spend big to stop fake news. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company’s earnings call on Wednesday that he’s willing to spend more to protect users from fake news content and foreign influence. Along with investments in video, additional security costs could drive up Facebook’s operating expenses between 45% and 60% next year, according to CNBC.

Maybe it’s the pizza? Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter said Wednesday that NFL anthem protests were to blame for falling quarterly sales at the pizza chain--good luck convincing investors and analysts of that--and its stock falling 24% this year. However, media executives told the Journal the NFL’s ratings are down because it is overextended, with too much football available in too many places.