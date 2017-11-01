Nashville shop Webster PR closes after sexual assault allegations against founder

Kirt Webster has been accused of assaulting a former client and aspiring country music artist.

NASHVILLE, TN: Country music publicity shop Webster Public Relations has shut down after a former client alleged founder Kirt Webster sexually assaulted him.

The agency’s website is displaying a message reading, "As of November 1, 2017, Webster Public Relations is no longer in business."

SVP Jeremy Westby, who is listed as the contact on the shuttered website, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Considered one of the most powerful publicists in country music, Webster has reportedly worked with Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels, Kenny Rogers, and Kid Rock.

Former country music performer Austin Rick, who used the stage name Austin Cody, has accused Webster of sexual assault on several occasions.

Rick has also launched a GoFundMe page called "Legal team to expose Kirt Webster." As of 2 p.m. EST on Wednesday, he had raised $3,150 out of his goal of $15,000. Rick wrote that he will donate excess funds to a victim advocacy organization or return the money.

Webster denied the allegations in a statement issued to Fox News.

"As a single adult, Mr. Webster has had multiple relationships over the course of his professional life, all of which have been consensual. This includes a brief relationship with Mr. Rick," Webster PR told the network. "It saddens Mr. Webster that nine years later, after Mr. Rick’s music career has been stagnant, Mr. Rick has taken the opportunistic approach of mischaracterizing that relationship and posting untrue allegations."