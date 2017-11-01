Sarah Clark named CEO at Mitchell Communications Group

Founder and current chief executive Elise Mitchell will assume the role of chairman.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR: Mitchell Communications Group has promoted agency president Sarah Clark to CEO.

The firm’s founder and chief executive, Elise Mitchell, will assume the role of chairman. Both appointments will be effective at the start of next year.

Mitchell will retain her role as CEO of the Dentsu Aegis Public Relations Network. Both Clark and Mitchell will report to Nick Brien, CEO of the Americas at Dentsu Aegis Network.

Clark has worked at Mitchell since 2010, when she joined as SVP and chief strategy officer. She was named president in 2013 when Mitchell sold the agency to Dentsu.

Clark has spearheaded the development of product offerings such as Ripple, Mitchell’s micro-influencer marketing program, and content marketing program Whirl.

Before joining Mitchell, Clark worked at Walmart for eight years, most recently as VP on the corporate communications team.

Founded in 1995 with headquarters in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Mitchell also has offices in New York, Boston, and Nashville, Tennessee. The agency reported $16.7 million in revenue in 2016, an increase of 4% from the previous year.