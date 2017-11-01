Procter & Gamble veteran Andrea Zahumensky named KFC US CMO

She is joining the fast-food chain after a two-decade career at P&G.

LOUISVILLE, KY: KFC has named Andrea Zahumensky as its U.S. CMO, effective December 4.

Zahumensky will take on responsibilities previously handled by Kevin Hochman, who was promoted to president and chief concept officer of KFC U.S. in March. She will report to Hochman.

Zahumensky will lead marketing, advertising, media, consumer insights, and digital initiatives. She is also tasked with developing and executing marketing strategies with the goal of building on KFC’s U.S. brand turnaround, the company said in a statement.

Zahumensky is joining KFC following a 20-year career at Procter & Gamble. Most recently, she was brand director of Procter & Gamble’s Baby Care business in North America. In that role, Zahumensky "transformed" the way Pampers connects with millennial moms, according to a release from KFC.

Earlier in her career, she led P&G’s Oral Care division during the company’s Oral-B acquisition. Zahumensky helped to create the 3D White and Pro-Health portfolios and led geographic expansion into more than 30 countries, according to KFC’s statement.

Zahumensky was not immediately available for comment.