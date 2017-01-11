Breakfast Briefing, 11.1.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on Wednesday morning

PRWeek and MM&M launch the Health Influencer 50. Plus: Press events for the New York City Marathon have been cancelled in the wake of Tuesday's terror attack.

Check out the Health Influencer 50. PRWeek and MM&M have joined forces to reveal the 2017 Health Influencer 50, a list of the top thought leaders across healthcare and pharma. Go here for a special microsite launched by the two media brands.

Uber: No red flags about Manhattan attacker. The ride-hailing service has responded to media inquiries about Sayfullo Saipov, who allegedly used a rental truck to mow down eight people on a bike path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Uber confirmed Saipov passed the company’s background check and had no alarming complaints as an Uber driver, according to The New York Times. Saipov drove more than 1,400 trips for Uber over six months, according to TechCrunch.

Marathon to go on, but media events cancelled. Sunday’s New York City Marathon will go on as planned with additional security measures in place. However, officials have cancelled two media events scheduled for Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Congress grills tech execs, day two. Representatives of Google, Facebook, and Twitter will be on Capitol Hill for a second day on Wednesday, this time in front of the Senate and House Intelligence Committees. Look for members of both parties to take questioning up a notch from yesterday’s grilling by the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to the Times.

Mueller team to interview Hicks this month. Investigators from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team will sit down with White House Communications Director Hope Hicks this month as part of the investigation into Russian election interference. They are also set to interview as many as four other White House staffers this week, according to Politico.