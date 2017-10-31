Grindr's marketing head: Video strategy doesn't have to be so complicated

Added 4 hours ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

The gay social networking app's marketing VP, Peter Sloterdyk, shares his take on video strategy.

Blog

Grindr VP of marketing Peter Sloterdyk has a message for marcomms pros: stop making video strategy so complicated.

"All we have to do is create interesting, consumable, shareable content that is relevant to the community we are serving," he said.

Grindr, a social networking app for gay, bi, curious, and queer men, released its first web video series last month. The first episode of the five-part series, called "What the Flip?," features two Grindr users who switch profiles for a day to get an insight into the experiences of different people on the app.

Grindr has been around since 2009 and has more than 10 million app users worldwide.

Check out the video below for Sloterdyk’s commentary on video strategy.

