Edelman's Matthew Harrington re-elected as PR Council chair

He and the industry trade body's new officers and directors will begin their new terms on December 1.

NEW YORK: Edelman global COO Matthew Harrington has been re-elected as chair of the PR Council.

Global Strategy Group founding partner and CEO Jon Silvan and Double Forte cofounder, president, and CEO Lee Caraher will serve on the PR Council’s executive committee alongside Harrington.

The group’s newly elected directors are Carmichael Lynch Relate president Julie Batliner, Motion PR founder and CEO Kimberly Eberl, APCO Worldwide North America chair and president of New York Nelson Fernandez, Finn Partners managing partner Peter Finn, K Strategies president and CEO Katrina Keyes, Fahlgren Mortine president and CEO Neil Mortine, Zeno Group CEO Barby Siegel, and Caraher. Each new board member will serve a three-year term.

The organization’s continuing directors are Burson-Marsteller worldwide CEO Don Baer, M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein, Affect president Sandra Fathi, CooperKatz president and CEO Anne Green, Weber Shandwick president Gail Heimann, DeVries Global CEO Heidi Hovland, Ketchum president Barri Rafferty, OCG PR CEO Tonya Veasey, and Silvan.