Hunter creates greenhouse in New York's Grand Central Terminal

Added 8 hours ago by Gurjit Degun, Campaign , Be the first to comment

Hunter, the wellington boots brand, used a greenhouse pop-up in New York's Grand Central Terminal to celebrate its heritage.

News

It aimed to "recreate the serene misty landscape of the Scottish Highlands." The pop-up had the sound of rain, moss underfoot, and an "ethereal layer of Scotch mist – a mixture of fog and light rain common in the Scottish Highlands."

"Combining our pioneering Scottish heritage with a contemporary and playful approach to rainwear, we have built an immersive environment for the customer that we hope will transport them back to our roots," said Alasdhair Willis, creative director at Hunter. "We wanted to celebrate Hunter’s relationship with wet weather essentials by bringing a piece of our British heritage to an iconic location in New York."

The activation ran from October 22 to 25.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

