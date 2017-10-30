Breakfast Briefing, 10.30.2017: The 5 stories PR pros need to know on #MuellerMonday

Who is it? Monday morning’s news cycle is focused on looming indictments in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian election interference. The forecast from CNN: "a mood of fateful anticipation is cloaking Washington." Twitter users are also waiting with bated breath for news of possible indictments, with #MuellerMonday trending this morning. Update: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and former business associate Rick Gates were told to surrender to authorities on Monday morning, according to The New York Times.

How not to react on Twitter to bad news. Longtime Trump confidant and one-time Nixon adviser Roger Stone reacted to Friday night’s news of impending indictments by lashing out with homophobic slurs and other expletives aimed at CNN hosts. After he was banned by Twitter, Stone told Business Insider he plans to file an antitrust lawsuit against the platform.

Spacey apology panned. Kevin Spacey is the latest bold-faced name to be accused of inappropriate sexual behavior, with actor Anthony Rapp saying the House of Cards star made advances towards him when Rapp was 14 years old. Spacey apologized and came out as gay in a late Sunday statement, but critics said his message is conflating homosexuality and alleged pedophelia, according to Fortune.

WPP earnings: trick or treat? The world’s largest marketing services holding company is set to report its third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, following poorer-than-hoped-for numbers from the PR firms at Omnicom Group and Interpublic Group. Plus: Freuds has restructured to create a parent company for its agencies.

How to respond on Twitter to bad news. Google has been the butt of jokes since eagle-eyed writer Thomas Baekdal pointed out the unusual placement of cheese on its cheeseburger emoji. (This expert’s opinion: the cheese belongs on top of the beef patty, not below). Perhaps hoping to move on to more pressing questions--rare or medium rare?--Google CEO Sundar Pichai pledged to drop everything on Monday and address the cheesy controversy.