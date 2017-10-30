Hill+Knowlton vet Winans joins Kimball Hughes Public Relations as consultant

The former H+K executive started at the firm October 25.

BLUE BELL, PA: Chris Winans has joined Kimball Hughes Public Relations as a consultant to help develop new business, support clients, and broaden the firm’s footprint.

Agency founder and president Gary Kimball said in a statement that Winans would help build out its services in insurance and finance. Winans was formerly EVP and head of the U.S. financial services communications practice at Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

After exiting the firm this summer, amid a wave of other senior-level departures, he launched Chris Winans Consulting. Winans declined to name clients, but noted they include an insurance trade group and the C-suite of a major global insurer.

Kimball Hughes, which specializes in a similar space as Winans’, will provide support on those accounts as necessary. The agency, founded in 1995 by Kimball, has a strong base of insurance clients, Winans said.

A statement said the agency also specializes in finance, trade associations, hospitality, real estate, technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.

"When it comes to new business development and servicing clients, two plus two might equal five," Winans said.

Kimball Hughes recently rebranded from Kimball Communications, one year after adding Rod Hughes as partner. It has a headcount of 10.

This story was updated on October 30 to correct Rod Hughes' name.