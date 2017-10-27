11 brands go Upside Down for Stranger Things 2 premiere

Stranger Things is back, so of course we had to round up 11—get it?—of the best social media posts created by brands to celebrate the Netflix show’s second season.
Some brands honored Barb, others got creative with The Upside Down concept. The stranger tweets came from U by Kotex, which used the season premiere as an opportunity to talk about periods, and Sesame Street. Why again is a show for toddlers tweeting about a horror series that features children?
Don’t be a total wastoid, check out the brand tweets below…
Sesame Street
The Upside Down is coming to Sesame Street. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/eCoiyUgh24— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) October 27, 2017
Google Maps
?Baseball bat with nails— Google Maps (@googlemaps) October 27, 2017
?Christmas lights
?Waffles
Maps don't lie. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/HVFOVkkK1p
Spotify
From Steve's Morning Hair Grooves to Nancy's Slaylist, there's a @Stranger_Things playlist for everyone.— Spotify (@Spotify) October 26, 2017
Find yours: https://t.co/RICbed9Ttb pic.twitter.com/YkMFsiLIc7
Arby's
Strange things are happening pic.twitter.com/FkPpVya4uk— Arby's (@Arbys) October 26, 2017
Tim Hortons
"Mornings are for coffee and contemplation." #StrangerThings #TimsDark pic.twitter.com/GxRx9P7kyf— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) October 27, 2017
La Colombe Coffee
Pouring one out for Barb. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/oXxNGlHRAp— La Colombe Coffee (@LaColombeCoffee) October 27, 2017
Logitech
As soon as you get home from work, it's #StrangerThings time. Just #AskAlexa and #Harmony to turn on your Spooky Sci-Fi Activity! pic.twitter.com/66rpAqEMTB— Logitech (@Logitech) October 27, 2017
U by Kotex
There are #StrangerThings than your period. pic.twitter.com/lA0k6xcAn8— U by Kotex (@ubykotex) October 27, 2017
Carvel Ice Cream
Weekend plans. ???? #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/5UHJDobMxo— Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) October 27, 2017
Target
"Upside Down Hotline. Will, is that you?" #StrangerThings is here. ?? pic.twitter.com/rmgwiJWbSI— Target (@Target) October 27, 2017
The Maytag Man
Even when things get strange, Maytag keeps on binge washing. #upsidedown #Maytag pic.twitter.com/HwrQuIr7Lc— The Maytag Man (@TheMaytagMan) October 27, 2017
