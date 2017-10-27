11 brands go Upside Down for Stranger Things 2 premiere

October 27, 2017 by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

Get ready for references to Barb, bikes, Christmas lights, and The Upside Down.

Blog

Stranger Things is back, so of course we had to round up 11—get it?—of the best social media posts created by brands to celebrate the Netflix show’s second season.

Some brands honored Barb, others got creative with The Upside Down concept. The stranger tweets came from U by Kotex, which used the season premiere as an opportunity to talk about periods, and Sesame Street. Why again is a show for toddlers tweeting about a horror series that features children?

Don’t be a total wastoid, check out the brand tweets below…

Sesame Street

Google Maps

Spotify

Arby's

Tim Hortons

La Colombe Coffee

Logitech

U by Kotex

Carvel Ice Cream

Target

The Maytag Man

