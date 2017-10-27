11 brands go Upside Down for Stranger Things 2 premiere

Get ready for references to Barb, bikes, Christmas lights, and The Upside Down.

Stranger Things is back, so of course we had to round up 11—get it?—of the best social media posts created by brands to celebrate the Netflix show’s second season.

Some brands honored Barb, others got creative with The Upside Down concept. The stranger tweets came from U by Kotex, which used the season premiere as an opportunity to talk about periods, and Sesame Street. Why again is a show for toddlers tweeting about a horror series that features children?

Don’t be a total wastoid, check out the brand tweets below…

Sesame Street

The Upside Down is coming to Sesame Street. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/eCoiyUgh24 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) October 27, 2017

Google Maps

Spotify

Arby's

Tim Hortons

La Colombe Coffee

Logitech

As soon as you get home from work, it's #StrangerThings time. Just #AskAlexa and #Harmony to turn on your Spooky Sci-Fi Activity! pic.twitter.com/66rpAqEMTB — Logitech (@Logitech) October 27, 2017

U by Kotex

Carvel Ice Cream

Target

The Maytag Man

Even when things get strange, Maytag keeps on binge washing. #upsidedown #Maytag pic.twitter.com/HwrQuIr7Lc — The Maytag Man (@TheMaytagMan) October 27, 2017

