HarperCollins promotes Erin Crum to corporate comms SVP

NEW YORK: Publishing company HarperCollins, a News Corp. subsidiary, has upped Erin Crum to SVP of corporate communications and appointed her a member of its global executive committee.

The 12-year HarperCollins veteran will have an "increased global view as we seek to align our businesses around the world, while continuing to oversee internal and external communications, branding, and corporate social responsibility," said company president and CEO Brian Murray, in an internal memo.

She joined HarperCollins as VP of corporate communications in 2005. During her tenure, Crum has handled acquisition and integration comms for multiple acquisitions, including Thomas Nelson and Harlequin, Murray said in the memo.

"As we’ve grown from being an English-language publisher to one publishing in 17 languages, [Crum] has supported our expansion around the world, including the rebranding of 15 countries," said Murray, in the memo. She has also led a global team to plan and execute the company’s 200th anniversary campaign, he added.

Crum was not immediately available for comment.

Before joining HarperCollins, she was an account supervisor at Kaplow Communications.