Breakfast Briefing, 10.26.2017: Halperin apologizes after sexual harassment claims

Halperin apologizes after sexual harassment allegations. Five women have accused prominent journalist Mark Halperin of sexual harassment during his tenure at ABC News, according to CNN. The co-author of "Game Change" apologized in a statement to the network, saying, "I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain."

J&J prescribes global CSR account to Porter. The Omnicom Group agency has been hired to lead a new global CSR account for Johnson & Johnson. Work on the account, expected to run several years, is being led by Porter’s corporate team in London. The hire took place as J&J continues to face lawsuits over the use of talc in its products.

More on tech companies’ role in the 2016 election. New academic research suggests employees of Google, Facebook, and Twitter who were embedded with then-candidate Donald Trump’s campaign played a more strategic role in targeting voters than previously believed, according to Politico. Plus: Trump campaign distances itself from Cambridge Analytica after revelations the firm’s CEO reached out to Wikileaks about Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Trump to declare opioid emergency today. President Donald Trump will declare the opioid epidemic a public health emergency on Thursday and call on the federal government to marshal its resources to fight addiction, according to USA Today. Trump’s declaration was originally expected in August.

Twitter to recalculate user numbers. The company said early Thursday that it must recalculate its numbers for monthly active users dating back to the fourth quarter of 2014 after accidentally counting third-party users as its own, according to CNBC. Twitter was up more than 9% in pre-market trading due to a favorable earnings report, according to the network.