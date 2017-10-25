GCI Health, HealthyWomen, Redbook partner to learn about women's health

NEW YORK: GCI Health has teamed up with HealthyWomen and Redbook magazine for the HealthiHER project to learn about women’s health habits.

The project is starting off with a survey on HealthyWomen’s website of women aged 30 to 60. Of the 45 questions, many try to gauge the health areas women are most concerned about - from physical fitness to aging to preventative screenings - and what role these women take in managing their own healthcare as opposed to managing others’ care.

"Many people naturally assume because women are such big caregivers and act as the ‘chief medical officer’ of their house, that is translating to their own care," said Wendy Lund, CEO of GCI Health. "Our fear is that might not be true. All these things [like healthcare] fall by the wayside because they're so busy taking care of everyone else, but what about their own health?"

The partnership began between GCI Health and HealthyWomen, but the two companies’ CEOs felt they needed another partner to get word about the survey and insights out to the public, so they brought in Redbook.

The survey will run through the end of the year and GCI Health plans use the insights in its future client work, whereas HealthyWomen and Redbook can use the results for content and education efforts.

HealthyWomen CEO Beth Battaglino is hoping to learn what health conditions concern women the most and the role women play in managing their family’s care. She has noticed that menopause, mental health, and reproductive health tend to top the list among this age group, anecdotally.

"The survey results provide GCI Health, HealthyWomen, and Redbook with the opportunity to do some really creative campaigns on the importance of women taking care of themselves," Battaglino said.

HealthyWomen is a nonprofit health information website for women. The group partners with health clinics, organizations, government agencies, and health-focused companies in an effort to provide health information to women all over the U.S.

"One of our big ‘aha’s’ was: Do we really understand how women feel about their health?," Lund said. "[The survey will provide] extensive comprehensive information we can take and come up with seminal insights to reframe, rethink, and transform what women’s health looks like."