Spicer's Emmys bit got people talking, but probably not in the way he, or the Emmys, wanted.

Sean Spicer made a tonge-in-cheek appearance at the Emmys this week, referencing Melissa McCarthy's famous SNL parody of his work, and joking about crowd sizes. However, it doesn't appear that Hollywood took kindly to these jokes. Did you?

Let us know — was Sean Spicer's Emmys appearance a good call?