On this week's podcast, PRWeek's Frank Washkuch, Diana Bradley, and Alison Kanski discuss the communications news of the week. On the menu: Sean Spicer's awkward apperance at the Emmys, the iPhone X's hefty pricetag, The U.S. Army marketing contract, and Honda's viral moment involving a dilligent young groundskeeper at the White House.
The PR Week 9.22.2017: PRWeek Staff
The PRWeek staff discuss Sean Spicer at the Emmys, the Army account and McCann, and Honda's White House opportunity.
