The PR Week 9.22.2017: Emmys, Army account, Honda

The PRWeek staff discuss Sean Spicer at the Emmys, the Army account and McCann, and Honda's White House opportunity.

On this week's podcast, PRWeek's Frank Washkuch, Diana Bradley, and Alison Kanski discuss the communications news of the week. On the menu: Sean Spicer's awkward apperance at the Emmys, the iPhone X's hefty pricetag, The U.S. Army marketing contract, and Honda's viral moment involving a dilligent young groundskeeper at the White House.

