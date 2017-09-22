Breakfast Briefing, 9.22.2017: London transit authority deletes Uber

London transit authority deletes Uber. In the latest blow to the ride-hailing company, Transport for London said it will not re-issue a private-hire license for Uber after its current permit expires at the end of this month. The organization said Uber is "not fit and proper" to carry a permit, citing "a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications," according to the Financial Times. But don’t worry if you’re planning a trip to the pub this evening (or even this afternoon), Uber has 21 days to appeal and can operate during that time.

Gatorade fined for dissing water. The sports drink agreed to pay a $300,000 fine and pledged not to disparage the drinking of water (you read that right) after settling a California lawsuit. The case stemmed from a 2012 Gatorade-branded mobile game featuring sprinter Usain Bolt in which the Jamaican Olympian runs faster when running over Gatorade, but slows down after touching water. The brand also agreed to disclose social media influencers as part of the settlement, according to CNN.

Bad blood. London-based agency Rooster PR has accused Hotwire of plagiarizing its brand and has demanded the firm take down the website it relaunched this week. Rooster has sent Hotwire a cease-and-desist letter and sought legal advice, according to PRWeek UK. Hotwire CEO Barbara Bates has called claims made by her counterpart at Rooster "bordering on comical."

HP Enterprise plans big job cuts. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is looking to trim 10% of its workforce, or about 5,000 positions, beginning at the end of this year. The jobs cuts will likely affect U.S. and international workers, including managers, according to Bloomberg.

Facebook vows transparency on political ads. In an Oval Office-style address, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Thursday to turn over thousands of Russia-linked political ads to Congress and vowed more transparency on political advertising. It also posted a blog on the issue, headlined "Hard questions: More on Russian ads." Worth underlining: Facebook is not releasing the information about Russia-connected ads to the public, according to Axios.