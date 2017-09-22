In brief: Senior recruits at National Grid, Citizen wins egg account and hires director, Swiss hires Launch

Senior recruits at National Grid

National Grid has appointed CBI veteran Rhian Kelly (pictured above) as head of public affairs and policy, a new role bringing together its public affairs and policy teams. Kelly spent 10 years at the CBI leading the business association’s policy and lobbying work on climate change, and latterly infrastructure and construction. She also spent five years working with European businesses in China lobbying on market access issues. Kelly will report to UK corporate affairs director Thom Thorp, who joined at the start of the year. Meanwhile, Joss Clarke, who leads the EU and UK public affairs team, will now head the engagement and comms team.

Citizen wins egg account and hires director

Citizen Relations has won a PR brief with premium egg brand Clarence Court. It was secured by newly appointed director Daisy Pack, formerly of Ketchum and DeVries SLAM, who has worked with major food brands including Waitrose, Walkers, Mr Kipling, Dolmio, Uncle Ben’s and Tyrrells. Recent additions to Citizen’s food team have also included Catherine Pover, an account manager who joined from Four Rain. The firm also recently hired a new UK MD, Helena Fisher, and its parent group announced an agreement between with US data analytics firm Cognit that will see Citizen and sister agency We Are Social join a new group structure.

Swiss hires Launch

Swiss International Air Lines has hired Launch to develop a content and brand experience to make it the airline of choice for winter holidays. The agency, which recently dropped the 'PR' from its name, has worked on press and influencer programmes for Swiss since 2015. The account is led by director Barbara Watson, working will work alongside Hamburg-based lead agency achtung!.

Promote converts rugby brief

Promote PR has been appointed by Premiership Rugby to help launch a ground-breaking grassroots campaign targeting under-represented groups. The appointment of the specialist sports PR agency - whose current clients include the RFU, the ECB, England Athletics and British Rowing - followed a three-way pitch. It also recently promoted Nasima Hussain to the role of MD.

Property director joins Good Relations

Maud Rousseau has returned to Good Relations as a director within its property team, to lead and develop the agency’s property marketing practice. She has previously worked in-house at The Law Society for its Veyo brand and for Rightmove.co.uk. Rousseau also worked at TTA Property, part of Good Relations Group, eight years ago.