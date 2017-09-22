Former Hotwire CEO Brendon Craigie will soon join agency's 'long line of spin-offs'

Brendon Craigie, the former CEO of Hotwire, has said that he will shortly be launching a new venture, saying that the number of start-ups created by his former colleagues is a sign of his old agency's "entrepreneurial culture".

Craigie left the company in March after 16 years at Hotwire, the past six as CEO.

On Wednesday, the firm's new chief executive Barbara Bates laid out her vision for the agency, and a new, simplified logo.

In a blog post published today, Craigie said he would be "be adding [himself] to the long line of entrepreneurs to spin-off from Hotwire very soon".

It is the second post on the website PR Without Borders, which describes itself as "A multinational, multi-disciplinary team writing about the future of PR".

Today's post begins: "What’s going on at Hotwire?" This question has been put to me after three members of the agency’s senior management have left to embark on their own entrepreneurial journey to start two new agencies Centropy [launched in London by Steven George-Hilley] and SourceCode Communications [set up by a New York-based duo].

"When people see events happen like this in quick succession, they naturally think the worst. But rather than seeing this as a sign of weakness, observers should look take a look at Hotwire and ask how one company has managed to be the entrepreneurial breeding ground for so many new ventures over the years."

'Entrepreneurial culture'

After all, Centropy and SourceCode are just the latest in a dozen new ventures to have been launched by ex-Hotwire employees," writes Craigie, going on to name UK agencies Battenhall, Diffusion, Babel, Dynamo and CubanEight – as well as French outfit Fabriq and Germany's Oseon – as examples.

"The fact Hotwire has continued to grow, innovate, win awards and compete says a lot about what is great about the company’s entrepreneurial culture, rather than suggesting anything is wrong with it," the post says.

He concludes: "Hotwire might have lost three members of its senior team, but you can be very confident that there are a new generation of entrepreneurs working their way through the agency and helping to propel it forward... congratulations to the latest entrepreneurs to spawn out of Hotwire and here’s to hoping there are many more in the future. I’ll be adding to the long line of entrepreneurs to spin-off from Hotwire very soon."

Craigie declined to comment further on his plans.

Read next: Rooster PR accuses Hotwire of plagiarism in new brand



