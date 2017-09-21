Game of Thrones inspires blowtorch brand to play with fire and ice

Bernzomatic used stop-motion technology to capture miniature ice sculptures modeled after the show's Iron Throne and infamous Army of the Dead.

Company: Bernzomatic

Campaign: Bernzomatic Fire and Ice

Agency mix: Zeno Group (strategy, execution), The Content Factory (creative, video production)

Duration: August 2017

Torch brand Bernzomatic created a Game of Thrones-inspired campaign based on the warring elements of fire and ice from the show's most recent season to drive brand awareness.

The campaign featured a brand video created using stop-motion technology to capture miniature ice sculptures modeled after the show's Iron Throne and infamous Army of the Dead.

Strategy

It took four weeks for Bernzomatic and its PR partner Zeno Group to strategize, develop, and execute the campaign. Zeno came up with the initial idea around the middle of Game of Thrones' seventh season, when the show began trending towards an impending battle between ice and fire.

"This was a purely brand awareness building campaign, and aimed at inserting Bernzomatic, a blowtorch company, into an unexpected yet relevant moment in time," said Greg Tedesco, SVP of digital engagement at Zeno. "The goal was to inspire audiences and fans of the show with the video and relate it back to Bernzomatic."

Given the show's frequent plot twists, the campaign team looked to jump on the idea quickly, as they believed a reactionary marketing effort would fall flat or become irrelevant.

Bernzomatic wanted to create a video which could be shared on the brand’s social channels and bolstered with paid content.

"Developing views and shares was the top outcome we worked back from," said Tedesco. "Knowing the penultimate episode of each season usually involves a battle of some sort, the goal was to release our video right after episode six aired on August 20."

Tactics

On August 15, the video content was captured over the course of six hours in a giant freezer at Johnson Studios Ice Sculptures in Chicago, Illinois. The Content Factory, Zeno Group's in-house creative department, handled production.

The video was edited over the course of the next few days and released on August 20, the same day as the Game of Thrones' sixth episode.

"The video was deployed to Bernzomatic’s Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter pages," said Tedesco. "Each post we published had different copy, specifically alluding to the show and its latest storylines."

The paid component of the campaign ran from August 20-28, with the bulk of spending being on Facebook.

"We segmented our audience for these posts and targeted people who were fans of the show, interested in the multitude of different character profiles via Facebook’s Business Manager, and more," added Tedesco.

Results

The Bernzomatic Fire and Ice video has generated nearly 172,000 views, tallied across all social platforms and YouTube.

In addition, the brand received 15,891 engagements on Facebook, measured through click-throughs, likes, retweets, and shares of the video.

The video for the campaign is the highest performing piece of owned social and digital content by the brand to-date.