Ogilvy names Eduardo Vieira as Latin America PR, influence lead

SAO PAULO: Ogilvy has named Eduardo Vieira as Latin America lead for its PR and influence domain.

The PR and influencer domain in Latin America numbers 125 to 135 people. Vieira will report to Ogilvy PR CEO Stuart Smith and work alongside Horacio Genolet, CEO of Ogilvy Latina and worldwide brand manager for the Coca-Cola account, and Fernando Musa, CEO of the Ogilvy Group Brazil.

"The true role of PR is to influence people to make a choice or take an action," said Vieira, in an emailed statement. "Our raw material has always been content, but now it should be powered by data and inspired by creativity. Both are elements that clients and brands have come to expect from their PR counselors."

Before joining Ogilvy, Vieira was CEO and founder of Grupo Ideal, which fellow WPP agency Hill+Knowlton Strategies acquired in 2015.

When H+K acquired Ideal, it also purchased its subsidiary, ConceptPR. That agency was then merged into sister agency Ogilvy and its Brazilian operations. Ogilvy PR Brazil MD Renata Saraiva became co-MD of the combined agency.

Saraiva is exiting the firm after nine years. In her most recent role as MD of Ogilvy PR Brazil, she led the country’s three offices in Sao Paulo, Brasilia, and Rio de Janeiro and oversaw a team of 50.

In January, Ogilvy CEO John Seifert said its operations in various countries would adopt a single P&L, starting with the U.S.