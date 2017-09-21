In brief: Mission's PR profits double, Millington leaves M&C Saatchi PR, Intralink briefs TK

Mission's PR profits double

Mission Market Group, owner of Speed Communications, Mongoose, Bray Leino and others, has seen operating profit more than double in its public relations division in the first half of the year. PR operating profit was £544,000 for the first six months of 2017, out of £4.1m for the business as a whole. Those figures were £243,000 and £3.9m in the first half of 2016. The PR segment's turnover was £4.2m.

Chairman David Morgan said in this morning's results announcement that the group, 1,000 staff, would "continue to target further margin improvements, seek new opportunities, drive into new markets and upskill our offering". The results also called its acquisition of health specialist RJW one of its first-half highlights.

Millington leaves M&C Saatchi

Red Brick Road has appointed Rachel Millington (pictured above) as head of social media and PR. Millington joined M&C Saatchi PR in 2010, making her one of its first staffers, and has most recently been a director running its social and digitial division. Prior to that, she worked for sister firm Talk PR. The London creative agency's clients include L’Oréal, Jägermeister, Yorkshire Building Society Group and Suzuki.

Intralink briefs TK

Intralink - an international market expansion company specialising in high-growth Asian countries - has hired communications agency TK Associates to help build its brand reputation. This activity is being led by TK Associates director Tariq Khwaja.

Flame wins cloud platform

Flame PR has been appointed as the UK PR agency for marketing cloud-platform, Optimove, which has offices in London, New York and Tel Aviv. Key areas of focus for Flame will include driving awareness in the financial and retail sectors, and communicating the client's portfolio of services.

Incisive brings in senior counsel

Professor Sir Mike Richards, who has held a number of senior clinical roles at NHS England and the Department of Health and was most recently chief inspector of hospitals, has joined Incisive Health as a senior counsel. He is expected to provide advice a few days each month, working alongside fellow senior counsel Richard Douglas at what has in recent years been one of the fastest-growing UK comms firms.

Western Thermal warms to Abchurch

Western Thermal, a private thermal insulation engineering company and manufacturer with 150 staff, has selected Abchurch for its ongoing corporate communications.

Little Red Rooster hired by audio firm

American audio firm group Sound United has appointed Little Red Rooster as its retained UK PR agency for its Polk and Definitive Technology brands.

Yesterday's briefs: Allison+Partners launches Ikea app, Aberfield wins training campaign brief, wins for Crest, Traveltappers and more from PRWeek UK.