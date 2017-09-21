Celebrate the best in brand storytelling: Brand Film Festival London opens for entries

Added 15 hours ago by John Harrington , Be the first to comment

Brand Film Festival London, the awards scheme and seminar from PRWeek and Campaign that celebrates brand storytelling, has opened for entries for the second year.

News
Top films: some of the winners of this year's Brand Film Festival London
The festival debuted in London earlier this year, with the second event taking place in April 2018. It will showcase the best of Europe's branded content films, from three-second Vines to 60-minute advertiser-funded documentaries.

The festival will honour the agencies, brands, filmmakers and storytellers behind the films. It will also provide educational seminars and workshops giving unique insights into this burgeoning area of marketing communications.

Brand Film Festival first ran in New York in 2016 and proved highly popular with brands, PR agencies, ad agencies and production houses. The success encouraged PRWeek and Campaign’s owner, Haymarket, to roll out the scheme in Europe.

This year there are 25 categories in total, spanning business, lifestyle, entertainment and other genres. Five new categories have been added for 2018:

  • Internal. The best use of film or series for internal purposes to connect with employees and highlight a corporate message or initiative.
  • Animals. The best film featuring animals, which can be a standalone film or part of a campaign or series.
  • Heartstrings. The most heartwarming, emotional film created by a brand or agency.
  • LOL. For the film that gets the most laughs.
  • Foreign Language. For the best foreign-language film or series.

The reduced-cost 'early bird' entry deadline for Brand Film Festival London is 10 January 2018, with the final deadline of 17 January. All films debuting during the 2017 calendar year are eligible.

For full information visit brandfilmfestival.co.uk.

Check out some of the winners of this year's Brand Film Festival London

