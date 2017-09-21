Telegraph business editor Quinn takes senior comms job at financial giant

James Quinn will join international financial services group Credit Suisse as head of corporate comms for EMEA next month, following more than a decade writing for the Telegraph.

Quinn has been with the Daily Telegraph for 11 years in a variety of roles, most recently group business editor. Before this, he wrote for the Daily Mail and financial title Shares Magazine.

Meanwhile, current EMEA comms lead Christiana Marran, who also holds the position of MD, is leaving the bank and is understood to be spending a period on gardening leave.

Marran, who has been in post since February 2014 according to LinkedIn, also sat on the firm's conduct and ethics board and was an executive sponsor of its LGBT allies programme.

Quinn finishes at the Telegraph on 12 October and starts at Credit Suisse on 23 October.

He will report to Adam Gishen, who is a special adviser to Credit Suisse's CEO and also its group head of investor relations and corporate communications.

Quinn said he was attracted to the role by the strength of the bank's management and its "vision for growth", adding: "I'm looking forward to ensuring the bank's message is delivered in the best possible way, particularly amongst leading journalists and other stakeholders in the region."

