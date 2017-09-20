Snapchat signs 14 creative partners to help advertisers

Added 1 hour ago by Emily Tan, Campaign

Snapchat has signed 14 creative partners to help advertisers drive ROI once users swipe up.

These partners specialize in custom games, interactive videos, haptics and gyroscope, and lead generation. 

They join the existing roster of seven companies that are primarily focused on creating and managing video ad content: Celtra, VidMob, Refuel4, Vidsy, Quickframe, Spredfast, and Percolate.

Of the 14 partners, at least four have offices in the U.K.:

  • Whalar: A platform that matches brands to influential creators;
  • Adludio: A sensory advertising platform that integrates haptics and gyroscope feedback into mobile experiences;
  • Slyce: Lets brands create custom coupons and track redemption;
  • Undertone: Premium ad network and creator of brand experiences.

The move is another step in Snap's plan to justify its value to marketers. In eary August, the platform signed on measurement partners to help marketers justify their spend on Snapchat. 

The full list of new creative partners can be found in the infographic below.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.

