JetBlue comms head Nancy Elder departs

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY: JetBlue communications leader Nancy Elder has departed the company after a three-year tenure.

Elder decided to leave the airline for another opportunity, said Tamara Young, corporate communications manager at JetBlue.

Doug McGraw, corporate communications director at JetBlue, is serving as acting VP of communications, said Young. McGraw, who has also worked at the carrier for three years, was a member of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list this year.

Elder, whose most recent role at JetBlue was VP of communications, was not immediately available for comment. She joined JetBlue in July 2014 after cofounding New York-based social impact agency Matter Unlimited in 2011. Previously, Elder held marcomms leadership roles at General Electric, MasterCard, Marsh & McLennan, and Time Warner.