JetBlue comms head Nancy Elder departs

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley , Be the first to comment

Doug McGraw, JetBlue's corporate comms director, is serving as acting VP of communications.

News

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY: JetBlue communications leader Nancy Elder has departed the company after a three-year tenure.

Elder decided to leave the airline for another opportunity, said Tamara Young, corporate communications manager at JetBlue.

Doug McGraw, corporate communications director at JetBlue, is serving as acting VP of communications, said Young. McGraw, who has also worked at the carrier for three years, was a member of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list this year.

Elder, whose most recent role at JetBlue was VP of communications, was not immediately available for comment. She joined JetBlue in July 2014 after cofounding New York-based social impact agency Matter Unlimited in 2011. Previously, Elder held marcomms leadership roles at General Electric, MasterCard, Marsh & McLennan, and Time Warner.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Would you like to post a comment?

Please Sign in or register.

Join a growing community of PRWeek comms professionals today

  • Read more articles each month
  • Sign up for free specialised news bulletins
Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Get our email newsletters

Need to Know

2016 Global Agency Business Report

2016 Hall of Femme

2016 PRWeek U.S. Awards winners

Salary Survey 2016

The New Influencers

Hot Right Now