Singapore payment provider calls pitch

NETS plans to choose a team of four agencies to handle its needs.

Singapore payments provider NETS (Network for Electronic Trasnfers) issued an RFI (request for information) seeking creative and media agencies interested in pitching for roles in strategic branding, social engagement, creative production, and media strategy and buying.

The appointments will last for one year, with the option to extend for another.

The client plans to divide the scope of work across four independent agencies covering brand strategy, social engagement and execution, creative design and production, and media planning, buying and implementation. NETS puts the prospective value of the account at SG$250,000 for the brand agency, SG$150,000 for the social agency, SG$100,000 for the creative production agency and SG$1 million in bookings for the media agency.

All four agencies are expected to work with one another to deliver "seamless communications" campaigns, the company said.

"As NETS develops and promotes digital payment solutions for everyone in Singapore, we want to reflect a similarly digitally focused effort in our marketing activities," said Shabirin Ariffin, the company's head of strategic marketing and communications. "We look forward to partnering with agencies which are keen to work with us to drive the Smart Nation vision in Singapore."

Interested agencies are to send their submissions to marketing@nets.com.sg by 2 October. Selected agencies will present proposals in late October. Further details and contact details information is available in this PDF file.

