Citizen Relations acquires experiential, influencer shop The Narrative Group

Citizen Relations is hoping to expand its capabilities in both areas through the acquisition.

LOS ANGELES: Citizen Relations has acquired The Narrative Group, a contemporary lifestyle agency specializing in experiential and influencer marketing.

The Narrative Group, which is based in New York and Hollywood, California, will continue to use its own brand and be led by cofounders Jackie Lann Brockman and Stacey Heuser. No layoffs will result from the acquisition; all 28 Narrative employees will join Citizen’s team.

Brockman and Heuser will report to Citizen CEO Jim Joseph, who was named the agency’s leader this summer. The firms will sometimes work together on behalf of clients depending on the company’s needs.

The firms decided to combine after partnering several times over the past eight years on client work, including a campaign for Princess Cruises’ 50th anniversary in 2015.

"We have always been impressed with their business, leadership, and unique lifestyle marketing comms services, and we knew they would be a great match with Citizen," said Daryl McCullough, chairman of Citizen Relations. "We plan to expand our services and continue to grow and build the best influencer, experiential, and publicity entertainment firm in the marketplace all around lifestyle brand building and comms."

Heuser said The Narrative Group’s capabilities will fuel growth in experiential and influencer marketing for Citizen.

"We are excited to expand these capabilities in particular with Citizen," she said.

The Narrative Group’s clients include McDonald’s, General Motors, restaurant company Landry’s, and Pernod Ricard. McCullough said no client conflicts will result as part of the deal.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The Narrative Group had $6.8 million in billings over the past 12 months. Global revenue at Citizen Relations is under $50 million, the firm said. Citizen has nine offices around the globe, including in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, London, and Singapore, as well as more than 160 employees.

We Are Social and Citizen Relations said this month that they will join a newly formed marketing services group following an agreement between their China-based owner BlueFocus and data analytics firm Cogit. The new entity, to be named later, will include BlueFocus’ social media specialist We Are Social, plus its Vision 7 International arm, which includes PR shop Citizen and other agencies Cossette, Vision7 Media, and The Camps Collective. They will be combined with Cognit’s U.S.-based performance marketing platform Fluent.

This story was updated on September 20 to correct Citizen's revenue number.