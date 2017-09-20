Theresa May to challenge Google, Facebook in front of UN

Added 17 minutes ago by Emily Tan, Campaign , Be the first to comment

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May plans to tell the world's technology giants that they must do more to remove extremist content at the United Nations general assembly on Wednesday.

News

May will challenge Google, Facebook, and Twitter to take down terrorist material in two hours, reported the BBC

While the prime minister will recognise progress made since the establishment of an industry forum to counter terrorism in June, she plans to urge these companies to go further in developing solutions that will eventually prevent terrorist propaganda from appearing at all. 

A report found on Tuesday that the U.K. is the biggest consumer of jihadist propaganda in Europe. 

Separately, Google has launched an anti-terror fund today of £1 million that will back projects aimed at countering terrorism in the U.K.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk. 

