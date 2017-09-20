Breakfast Briefing, 9.20.2017: Big cable networks pass on Spicer

Plus: Uber reviews its business in Asia, and the reason some experts think Toys 'R' Us is far from extinction.

Big cable takes a pass on Spicer. The Emmys (and James Corden) might have embraced him, but former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer won’t be getting a gig as a paid contributor at a major cable TV news network. "The news organizations might use him on roundtables, but [a paid exclusive contributor job] is not happening" at ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, or CNN, a source told NBC News. The reason: "a lack of credibility," sources told the network.

Uber reviews Asia operations. The ride-hailing company has notified federal officials, who are investigating the company for overseas bribery, that it is reviewing its Asia operations. It also alerted them into payments made by an employee in Indonesia, according to Bloomberg. More on the ride-hailing wars: The Lyft guys reveal their kinder, gentler plan to crush Uber, via Vanity Fair.

The latest on Equifax. Before suffering a massive data breach that put the personal data of 143 million Americans at risk, Equifax was lobbying Congress in an effort to limit its exposure to consumer lawsuits, according to The Washington Post. The company confirmed this week that it also experienced a previous, less severe breach.

Good news for Toys ‘R’ Us fans. The retailer isn’t going away because major toy makers such as Mattel and Hasbro, needing leverage against major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon, won’t let it, according to Bloomberg. Nearly $5 billion in debt, Toys ‘R’ Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection this week, though it promised to keep stores open through the holiday season.

Manafort spokesman: Ignore the elephant in the room. Jason Maloni, spokesman for former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort, told media outlets on Tuesday that the Justice Department should look into who leaked the existence of wiretaps of his client. CNN reported this week that federal investigators obtained court orders to wiretap Manafort both before and after the election.