In brief: Allison+Partners launches Ikea app, Aberfield wins training campaign brief, wins for Crest and Traveltappers

Allison+Partners launches Ikea app, Aberfield wins training campaign brief, wins for Crest, Traveltappers and more from PRWeek UK.

Allison+Partners launches Ikea app

Allison+Partners has helped launch Ikea Place, the new augmented reality app from the retailer. The agency was appointed for the launch, which took place yesterday, and does not hold other contracts with Ikea. Work was led by its London team, which collaborated with a range of other agencies involved in launching the app: app developers Space10 and TWNKLS; media firm Assembly; and 72andSunny Amsterdam, which created comms strategy and social and digital content.

Aberfield wins training campaign brief

Aberfield Communications has been appointed by Calderdale College, a major contractor on the EU and Skills Funding Agency-backed Skills Support for the Workforce scheme. It has been charged with delivering a PR and marketing campaign to raise awareness of the national training scheme and make businesses aware of the opportunities it provides..

Traveltappers' two triumphs

Specialist travel PR agency Traveltappers has added Marketing Cheshire and Just Go! Holidays to its client list. Marketing Cheshire is the power behind Visit Cheshire, while Just Go! Holidays is a specialist operator for mature travellers, and the exclusive supplier of coach holidays for the National Trust.

Wins for Crest

Crest Communications, a start-up co-founded by PRWeek 30 Under 30 member for 2017 Leon Emirali, has been appointed by social discovery app Where, as well as with the endurance sports marketplace, Let’s Do This. Both accounts include media relations and brand positioning. It has also brought on two recent graduates as account executives.

Jargon wins payments firm

Jargon PR has been appointed by UK-based mobile payments firm Tola Mobile to raise its profile through Europe and Africa, in a content-focused campaign.

Hilton hires

Laura Feetham, who has previously worked in-house and agency-side in the UK and Australia, has joined the Hilton London Metropole as marketing and PR manager.



